Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool could sign Joao Palhinha

Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal could reportedly sign Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha, as per Caught Offside.

After impressing with Fulham, the Portuguese international earned a move to the Allianz Arena last summer. However, he hasn’t been able to break into Vincent Kompany’s starting eleven this season, making only eight starts in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Moreover, the midfielder didn’t even play any minute in the Bavarian club’s last two important fixtures against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Now, Caught Offside state that Bayern Munich are prepared to cash-in on him after just one season and the midfielder’s agent has already started exploring options in the market.

Palhinha’s priority is to return to the Premier League and Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to be offered the chance to sign him. Moreover, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham could also be given the opportunity to purchase him.

The 29-year-old still has three years left in his current contract and is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, the Bavarian club are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

From our partner tips.gg

Battle

Christian Eriksen is set to leave Man Utd as a free agent this summer, while Casemiro could be sold following his underwhelming displays in recent times. So, Ruben Amorim’s side want new midfielders to revamp the engine room.

On the other hand, Liverpool have been in search of a new midfielder since last summer and are reportedly planning to hire one ahead of next season.

Moreover, Arsenal also want to overhaul the midfield as Thomas Partey and Jorginho could leave as free agents this summer.

Palhinha, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a robust defensive midfielder and has proven his worth in the Premier League previously. He is dynamic, strong, good in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and has an eye for long-range passing.

The Bayern Munich star could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal if any of those clubs purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see where Palhinha ends up should he eventually leave Allianz Arena in the upcoming transfer window.