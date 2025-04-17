West Ham ‘monitoring’ Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Werder Bremen’s left-back Felix Agu over a possible move this summer, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at German third-division side Osnabrück before sealing a move to Bremen in 2020. He has since made 93 appearances for the club, including 20 this season, which has piqued the interest of several clubs and the Nigerian Football Association.

According to Plettenberg, West Ham are ‘monitoring’ the former Germany U21 star over a possible summer transfer to the London Stadium.

However, the Hammers could be trumped by London rivals Fulham, who are also keeping tabs on the German-born Nigerian-eligible defender, as per the report.

With two years remaining on his contract at the Weserstadion, the German transfer expert adds that the left-back has an €8-10m (£6-8m) release clause valid until May, with West Ham and Fulham keen on his signature.

Bargain

West Ham are having a torrid campaign and will hope the league comes to a close sooner rather than later.

Although their 14-point lead over 18th-place Ipswich Town diminishes any relegation fears, sitting just a position above the relegation zone, especially after spending heavily on summer transfer activities, is being viewed as a disappointment.

The club signed Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Maximilian Kilman last summer. However, after just a season, it appears the club still needs more reinforcement at their backline, which has conceded 54 goals in 32 games.

Agu would be a solid addition to Graham Potter’s defence. He possesses qualities that would make him fit for the rigidity of the Premier League. He’s efficient with the ball and also defensively reliable, constantly winning duels, intercepting passes, and being resolute in one-on-one situations.

The Hammers already have 35-year-old Aaron Cresswell, whose contract will expire in the summer, Emerson Palmieri, and youngster Oliver Scarles as left-back options.

At the time of writing, there’s no indication of Cresswell’s renewal, while Emerson, whose contract will expire next summer, looks likely to leave if a good offer comes in.

Swooping for Agu makes more economical and sporting sense, as the German defender would be a long-term addition to the club’s left-back ranks for at least the next five years.

His £8m valuation is an absolute bargain, and the Hammers will need to act swiftly to acquire his signature, as Fulham and clubs in Serie A are also keen.