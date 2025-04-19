Tottenham to submit bid to sign Barcelona star Eric Garcia

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to submit a formal proposal to sign Barcelona star Eric Garcia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Ange Postecoglou said at the beginning of this term that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club, and this is his second season at the Lilywhites.

However, Spurs have endured a dire campaign in the Premier League, languishing 15th in the table. Moreover, they were knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, his comment seemed a bit premature, but he can still end the season with a trophy if he wins the Europa League. They have reached the semi-final by beating Eintracht Frankfurt and will play against the Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt.

So, Spurs are favourites to reach the final. If they win Europe’s second-tier competition, they will secure their place in the Champions League.

In the meantime, it appears Tottenham have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad this summer to turn their league form around next season.

Garcia to Tottenham

Postecoglou has struggled with defensive frailties this season, and it is down to injury problems. So, Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to strengthen the defence by signing Garcia.

The North London club are even willing to submit a formal £13m proposal to persuade the Blaugrana to cash-in with his existing deal set to expire in 2026. Barcelona would be open to cashing-in on him if they receive a suitable proposal.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by trait but has featured in many games in the defensive midfield role under Hansi Flick this season.

Garcia previously played with Manchester City, so he knows the Premier League. Therefore, he could be a useful bargain acquisition for Tottenham if they hire him.

However, the defender isn’t quick nor strong enough to flourish in the Premier League, moreover, he isn’t the best in the air. Therefore, he might not be the right option to play in Postecoglou’s system. So, the North London club would be better off exploring other options to bolster the backline.

Meanwhile, after beating Frankfurt in midweek, Postecoglou’s side will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday night.