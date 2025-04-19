Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign David

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

It has been reported that Arne Slot hasn’t been impressed by Darwin Núñez, so he is willing to part ways with the Uruguayan and sign a new striker.

The 25-year-old featured heavily under Jurgen Klopp but has been on the periphery under Slot this season, starting only 13 games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that the Merseyside club have registered their interest in David as a serious option to strengthen the No.9 position and have already made contact with the player’s agent over this deal.

The Canadian wants to take the next step in his career and has decided to run his contract down with Les Dogues, so he is set to be available for free this summer.

Battle

However, the Reds will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Man Utd and Arsenal are also in this race and have held talks with the player’s representatives as well.

Moreover, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and West Ham United have all registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current contract.

The Hammers have even tabled a formal proposal to persuade the forward to join, but the player doesn’t want to move to the London Stadium, and his preferred destination is Barcelona.

Man Utd are said to be planning to hire a new striker this summer, despite signing Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in the last two summer windows, as the duo haven’t been able to showcase their best in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Arsenal want to upgrade the centre-forward position to finally win the Premier League title.

David has been in fine goal-scoring form in the French top flight in recent years and has made 33 goal contributions in all competitions this campaign. He is 25 and is set to enter the prime stage of his career.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool, Man Utd, or Arsenal eventually secure his service this summer.