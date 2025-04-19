Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Ollie Watkins

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins, as per Football Insider.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 27 goals and registering 13 assists in all competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing top four in the Premier League.

This season, the forward hasn’t been able to match his last term’s tally, still he has made 27 goal contributions in 47 matches in all competitions.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool want a new centre-forward and have identified Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as the primary target.

However, the Magpies could price the Swedish international out of the Reds’ budget if they qualify for the Champions League next season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently third in the Premier League table with 59 points from 32 matches.

So, the Merseyside club have lined up Watkins as an alternative option and have been keeping a close eye on his situation at Aston Villa. The forward was among the substitutes in the Villans’ both Champions League quarter-final encounters against PSG, and Marcus Rashford started in the No.9 position.

Watkins to Liverpool

Therefore, Unai Emery’s side could be open to cashing-in on him if they make Rashford’s loan move permanent this summer. Watkins is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Aston Villa will want a big fee to sell their biggest asset.

Arsenal submitted a formal proposal to sign Watkins in the winter window, but Aston Villa rejected it as they didn’t want to part ways with him in midseason.

The Gunners are still looking for a new striker and are said to be interested in Isak as well. So, if they couldn’t secure his service, they might opt to revive their interest in Watkins.

The Villa star is an experienced player and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club or the Merseyside club will eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.