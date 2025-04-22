Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Raphinha

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United back in 2022, the Brazilian initially struggled to showcase his best in La Liga. However, he has been in stellar form under Hansi Flick this season, scoring 30 goals and registering 21 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona were trailing 3-1 against Celta Vigo last weekend, and the Brazilian helped his side win the game 4-3 by scoring twice and notching up an assist.

The forward has been propelling his side to become the Spanish champion this term, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the table with six games left.

Moreover, he has guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Champions League and the final of the Copa del Rey. So, the Catalan giants could win the treble this season.

Battle

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Arsenal and Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in Raphinha, and they have been told through intermediaries that the player could be available this summer.

From our partner tips.gg

Furthermore, the Gunners and the Merseyside club have been made aware that the player could be available for a fee of around £80m with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, Chelsea are also in this race, and they have also been told about the forward’s potential availability. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs want him and are ready to spend around £100m to get the deal done.

However, the player wants to stay at Barcelona and has already held preliminary talks to extend his current contract.

Raphinha can play on either flank and is also comfortable in the CAM role. He is one of the best forwards in the world at the moment, so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

The Gunners reportedly want to bolster the wide forward position and have been linked with a few names recently. On the other hand, Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new forward as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will turn 33 this year.