Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Lazio defender Mario Gila

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Biancocelesti from Real Madrid back in 2022, the Spaniard initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before establishing himself as a key player this season.

In 26 Serie A appearances, the 24-year-old has scored a solitary goal and kept six clean sheets this campaign. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge, sitting four points behind fourth-placed Bologna with a game in hand.

Now, Caught Offside claim that having been impressed by Gila’s performances at Stadio Olimpico, Tottenham are ‘keen’ on signing him to bolster the defence. Lazio want at least £34m to let their star man leave with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him, while Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause. Therefore, Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to secure his service this summer.

Gila to Tottenham

The 24-year-old, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a technically gifted centre-back and is extremely comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Tottenham currently have Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin as the centre-back options. However, the Argentinian international has struggled with fitness problems this season and has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer window.

Dragusin has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. On the other hand, Van de Ven has also struggled with injury problems this season.

Therefore, it appears Postecoglou is willing to purchase a new centre-back this summer. Gila has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Italian top flight in recent times and could be a useful acquisition for Spurs should they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Stadio Olimpico in the upcoming transfer window.