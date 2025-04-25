Everton register interest in signing Manor Solomon

Everton have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Manor Solomon, as per GiveMeSport.

After joining Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal last summer, the forward has enjoyed an excellent campaign this season, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 28 starts in the Championship.

Moreover, the 25-year-old has propelled his side to secure promotion. Meaning, the Peacocks will be playing Premier League football next season again after enduring relegation in the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, GiveMeSport report that having been impressed by Solomon’s displays this season, Everton have expressed their interest in signing him and have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

Apart from the Toffees, Southampton, who have been relegated after displaying poor performances in the Premier League this season, are also in this race. Tottenham are ready to part ways with Solomon and could accept a fee of around £15m.

However, the forward wants to remain at Elland Road after helping them gain promotion, therefore, the Yorkshire club are currently in pole position in this race. So, Everton will have to put their best efforts to persuade the forward to join.

Solomon to Everton

The Toffees endured a dire start to this season and were in the relegation scrap at one stage. But, following David Moyes’ arrival, they have been in fine form in recent months and are set to survive comfortably, sitting 17 points above the drop zone.

The Scotsman previously showcased his managerial acumen with West Ham United. He took charge of the Hammers when they were struggling and took them to fight for European places in the Premier League consistently.

They even won the Conference League under him. This season, following his departure, the Hammers have been struggling once again and are just one place above the drop zone.

Therefore, the Merseysiders will be hoping that Moyes will be able to help the club progress at their new stadium.

Meanwhile, Solomon is a talented player and would strengthen Everton’s attacking department if they hire him. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.