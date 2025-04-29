Man Utd & Tottenham lead race to sign Rayan Chekri

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Chekri, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming transfer window, having enjoyed a productive campaign this season.

In 41 appearances in all competitions, the Frenchman has scored 12 goals and registered 19 assists this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a top-four charge in Ligue 1.

The Red Devils were drawn to play against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final, and they eventually won the tie 7-6 dramatically. Cherki scored a goal in each leg.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Lyon are open to cashing-in on the forward this summer as he will enter the final year of his current contract and they want at least £25m. The player is even ready to take the next step in his career and wants to play in the Premier League.

AC Milan, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all interested in signing him, while Crystal Palace also want him. The Eagles have earmarked Cherki as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze if he eventually leaves the club.

However, Man Utd and Tottenham are currently leading the chase ahead of other European clubs to sign the Lyon star.

Cherki is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank and is also efficient in the No.10 role. The 21-year-old is comfortable with both feet and is one of the most talented youngsters in the world.

Man Utd reportedly want to bolster the CAM position to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation and have already stepped up their efforts to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony likely to be sold this summer, Amorim’s side are seemingly willing to sign two No.10s.

On the other hand, Tottenham always look out for talented young players from all around the world. They recently signed Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Wilson Odobert, and have now registered their interest in Cherki.

It is going to be interesting to see where the versatile forward eventually goes if he leaves Groupama Stadium at the end of this season.