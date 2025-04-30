Arsenal in battle with Liverpool to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona

Arsenal and Liverpool are preparing formal offers to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Koundé’s dramatic 116th-minute winner in last Saturday’s Copa del Rey final was a testament to the Frenchman’s outstanding campaign. The defender has consistently been in Hansi Flick’s dominant Barcelona side, making 52 appearances across all competitions for the 27-time Spanish champions.

According to El Nacional, his performances have piqued the interest of several top European clubs, particularly in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Arsenal set to battle for his signature.

His versatility across different positions in the backline and defensive prowess have been viewed as pivotal assets to both Arne Slot’s and Mikel Arteta’s squads, with both managers keenly following the France international, as per the report.

The report adds that the Gunners are looking to bolster their backline with experienced players who suit their tactical framework and have now earmarked the 26-year-old as a prime option.

El Nacional claims that Liverpool and Arsenal are preparing formal offers worth around €70m (£59m) for the Frenchman’s signature as they look to tempt Barcelona into a deal.

Defensive reinforcement

However, they face a significant hurdle as the Spanish outlet adds that Barcelona are reluctant to part ways with Kounde, and with the player having a €1b (£849m) release clause in his contract, they are under no pressure to sell.

Koundé has grown leaps and bounds since joining the Blaugrana from Sevilla in July 2022. After a few stints at centre-back, their former manager drafted him to right back, and although he was occasionally shaky, he has since become an indispensable figure in Barcelona’s backline.

In LaLiga this season, he has appeared in all but one of the 33 matches for Hansi Flick’s league-leading side, playing a key role in their impressive defensive record, with only 32 goals conceded so far.

His 12-goal contributions this season indicate that he’s equally reliable in attack, with his Copa del Rey final-winning goal being clear evidence.

Koundé would be a quality addition to either Liverpool’s or Arsenal’s backline, and it’ll be interesting to see if either Premier League club is able to strike a deal with Barca over the coming months.