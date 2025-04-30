Tottenham could make surprise move for Conor Gallagher



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur could make a surprise enquiry for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher amid their interest in signing Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur this summer.

Spurs were linked with Gallagher last year but London rivals Chelsea opted to sell him to Atletico for £36 million. The midfielder remains on Tottenham’s radar and the club could make a fresh approach at the end of the campaign.

Givemesport claim that Atletico have genuine interest in landing Romero and Bentancur from Spurs. Ange Postecoglou’s side could use the same in their favour and could propose to land Gallagher in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

Possible deal

Spurs have had a dreadful Premier League campaign under Postecoglou. They are languishing 16th in the standings with just 37 points on the board. Despite this, they could end the season on a strong note by winning the Europa League which would guarantee a berth in the Champions League next term.

Regardless of this, the London heavyweights could have a huge spending spree to find the right balance in the squad. A new central midfielder could be targeted. Gallagher was on their radar previously and the Englishman would be a good acquisition, having proven himself in the Premier League with several clubs.

The 25-year-old has accumulated 4 goals and 5 assists for Atletico in all competitions. He has played in a central or left-sided midfield role and has caught the eye with his forward runs. He has also impressed with his tackling and duel-winning ability, and has lost possession on just six occasions per appearance.

Spurs currently lack a consistent ball carrier in the centre of the park. Pape Sarr had a good start to the season but he has faded away during the back end. Lucas Bergvall has plenty of potential but needs more experience under his belt. Gallagher could be a leader in Spurs’ midfield ahead of next season.

From our partner tips.gg

The big question mark is whether Atletico will contemplate selling their first-team regular as part of any deal for Romero or Bentancur. Gallagher could also have second thoughts of joining Spurs, having previously played for London rivals Chelsea.