Liverpool & Arsenal want to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the midfielder’s eye-catching performances for Ajax Amsterdam, the Blaugrana decided to hire him back in 2019. However, the 27-year-old was struggling to showcase his best at the Catalan giants, and they even previously tried to cash-in on him.

But De Jong’s fortune has changed since the arrival of Hansi Flick as the new manager last summer. The Dutchman has now established himself as an integral part of the German boss’s starting eleven this season.

He has helped his side win the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup this campaign. Moreover, he has been guiding Barcelona to win the La Liga trophy and has propelled them to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

However, Fichajes claim that Barcelona have been struggling to find an agreement with the midfielder over a new contract, which will expire at the end of next season, due to their financial restrictions. Therefore, they could be forced to cash-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year if both parties remain at odds.

Battle

Liverpool and Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation, as both teams want to reinforce the engine room in the upcoming transfer window. Furthermore, Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him.

Liverpool attempted to strengthen the midfield department last summer but eventually failed to do so and didn’t spend much money overall. Still, they have managed to win the Premier League title under Arne Slot this season.

On the other hand, the Gunners are planning to hire a new midfielder as Jorginho is set to leave the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

De Jong, valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt, is a top-class experienced player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level for club and country in recent years. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

But, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent times, so Arsenal and Liverpool will have to be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him.