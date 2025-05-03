Everton join race to sign Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara

Everton have joined the race to sign Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Sara’s first European sojourn was in England when he joined Championship side Norwich City in 2022 from Brazilian first-division club São Paulo. He spent two seasons with the Canaries before joining Galatasaray last summer, where he’s currently impressing.

Sara has been an essential part of Okan Buruk’s table-topping side this season, featuring in 41 games across all competitions as they chase their 25th Turkish Süper Lig title.

As per CaughtOffside, Everton are monitoring the 25-year-old’s performances in Turkey and have indicated interest in a possible summer move to Merseyside.

However, the Toffees will face a significant challenge in completing a deal, as the report claims that a host of rival Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are also monitoring the Brazilian midfielder.

With four years left on his contract at Rams Park, the Istanbul giants would prefer to keep the player but could change their mind if they receive an offer in the region of €40m (£34m) for the midfield ace, who is also open to a move back to England, per the report.

Abdoulaye Doucouré’s replacement?

Abdoulaye Doucouré, one of Everton’s most consistent performers since David Moyes returned in January, looks increasingly likely to depart the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old ex-Mali international has played a vital role in Everton’s revival under Moyes, contributing to their top-flight survival while suffering just four losses in the Scot’s first ten games — those coming against Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

In that period, Doucouré scored three key goals—an equaliser against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw and the winner in a gritty 1-0 triumph over Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Despite his form and evident desire to remain—demonstrated through a contract-signing celebration against Nottingham Forest—his contract is set to expire this summer, with no extension currently in sight.

As it stands, Doucouré’s five-year spell on Merseyside appears to be nearing an emotional and possibly undeserved conclusion.

It appears the Toffees are set to bring in a new midfielder should Doucouré leave the club and Sara has been earmarked as a target.

Although he’s not a combative, ball-winning midfielder like the Malian, his technical ability is on a higher level — and with his experience in English football, there’s no doubt he would make an immediate impact if he joins the club.