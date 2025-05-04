[Teams] West Ham vs Spurs: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou has made several changes to his starting eleven with the Spurs boss resting players ahead of their crucial Europa League semi-final second leg against Bodo Glimt. Vicario keeps his place in goal while Archie Gray starts at right-back with Pedro Porro on the bench.

Danso lines-up alongside Ben Davies in the middle of Tottenham’s back four with Michy van de Ven and Cristian Romero given a rest. Djed Spence starts at left-back today while Pape Mater Sarr gets a start in midfield alongside Yves Bissouma. Rodrigo Bentancur is named among the subs.

Dejan Kulusevski also starts for Tottenham today with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel supporting Richarlison in attack. Brennan Johnson is on the bench while Hueng-min Son isn’t involved in the match day squad.

As for West Ham, Jarrod Bowen starts in attack along with Mohammed Kudus. Lucas Paqueta lines-up in midfield along with Tomas Soucek. Aaron Cresswell is at left-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starting on the opposite side of defence for the Hammers.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug

Subs: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Soler, Ward-Prowse, Rodríguez, Guilherme, Ings, Ferguson

Tottenham

Vicario, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison, Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Udogie, Romero, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Ajayi, Moore, Johnson