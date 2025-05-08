Tottenham eye surprise swoop to sign Federico Chiesa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a surprise move to sign Liverpool star Federico Chiesa, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Anfield from Juventus last summer, the Italian has endured a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League, and injury problems didn’t help his cause either.

The Reds have won the league title this season, and Chiesa was at risk of missing out on the winner’s medal due to insufficient appearances. But, having made a late appearance against Chelsea last weekend, he is now guaranteed to receive the medal.

The 27-year-old has made only one start in the Premier League and Champions League this season, overall, he has made three starts in all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside state that having left unimpressed by Chiesa’s displays this season, Liverpool are prepared to let him leave and will only accept a permanent sale. They want a fee of up to £17m with his current contract set to run until 2028.

Chiesa to Tottenham

AC Milan and Napoli are interested in signing him, but they feel the forward is on a very high wage at the Merseyside club, and they can’t afford that. They are ready to make a move for him if he decides to take a pay cut.

On the other hand, Tottenham have also expressed their interest in signing the Italian international and could make a concrete approach this summer.

Fabio Paratici, who was Tottenham’s sporting director before facing the suspension and is expected to return after the end of his ban, wants to bring Chiesa to the North London club and has a very good relationship with the player and his agent since their Juventus days.

Spurs have the financial muscle to seal the deal by matching Liverpool’s valuation and the forward’s wage demand.

Chiesa was considered one of the best young talents in the world, but since his serious knee injury at Juventus, he hasn’t been able to reach the same height in recent years.

The winger seems to have lost his explosiveness and his ability to dribble past opposition defenders. Therefore, it would be a risky acquisition if the Lilywhites eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.