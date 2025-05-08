Premier League
[Teams] Bodo Glimt vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League semi-final
Tottenham Hotspur are in Norway to take on Bodo Glimt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Spurs take a 3-1 lead into tonight’s game after winning the first leg in North London last week. Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke all got on the scoresheet to put Tottenham in control before Ulrik Saltness pulled one back late on for Bodo.
Ange Postecoglou has recalled several players after rotating his squad for Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham with number one goalkeeper Vicario among those to keep their place in the starting eleven.
Pedro Porro returns at right-back while Michy van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are also recalled to start for Spurs in defence. Ben Davies, Djed Spence and Danso all make way to the bench.
Rodrogi Bentancur joins Yves Bissouma in midfield while Dejan Kulusevski keeps his place with Maddison injured. Brenan Johnson returns on the wing with Odobert making way despite scoring at the weekend.
Dominic Solanke replaces Richarlison up front while Mathias Tel keeps his place on the left wing for Tottenham with Heung-min Son ruled out through injury.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Bodo Glimt
Haikin; Sjøvold, Moe, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Berg, Evjen, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Høgh.
Subs: Faye Lund, Nielsen, Auklend, Fet, Sørli, Hansen, Jensen, Helmersen, Maatta.
Tottenham
Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison.
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Olusesi, Ajayi, Odobert, Moore, Tel.
