Liverpool make contact to beat Arsenal to sign Nico Williams

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Athletic Club star Nico Williams, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention, having displayed his qualities for club and country in recent years. He helped his side win the Copa del Rey trophy last season.

This campaign, he has been propelling his boyhood club to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five. Furthermore, he helped his team reach the semi-final of the Europa League before losing to Manchester United.

In 44 appearances in all competitions, Williams has netted 11 goals and registered seven assists this season.

After showcasing his qualities for the Basque club, the forward has secured his place in the Spain national team. He helped La Roja win the European Championship last summer and even scored in the final. Additionally, he has aided his country in reaching the semi-finals of the Nations League.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that after being impressed by Williams’ recent displays, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him and are currently at the front of the queue in this race.

Battle

However, Liverpool have made contact with the player’s representatives to hijack the Gunners’ move. The Reds and the North London club aren’t the only teams interested in him, as Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him.

Williams is open to moving to the Premier League this summer, but he may change his stance should Athletic Club eventually manage to secure their place in the Champions League.

The top five teams from La Liga will play in Europe’s elite club competition next season, and Ernesto Valverde’s side are currently fourth in the table with 64 points from 35 games, sitting six points above sixth-placed Real Betis. So, the Basque club are highly likely to be in the Champions League.

Williams has a contract until 2027 with the Spanish side and has a £49m release clause.

Williams is a highly talented player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Arsenal should either club purchase him this summer.