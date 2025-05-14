Man Utd keen on beating Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly showing the ‘strongest interest’ in signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Adam Wharton, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have had a long-lasting issue with their defensive midfield position. Former manager Erik ten Hag tried to resolve it by signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League but failed to continue the same performance in recent seasons. United purchased Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he has displayed inconsistent performances this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are planning to bolster the midfield department once again this summer and have identified Wharton as a key target, as Ruben Amorim is a big fan of him.

Apart from Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Englishman. But, Amorim’s side are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in getting the deal done.

Battle

Palace don’t want to part ways with Wharton and are willing to tie him down to a new contract, although his existing deal will run until 2029. However, they haven’t offered him a new deal yet.

Liverpool have been exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder since last summer. Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad was their primary target, but he rejected a move to Anfield.

But, the player is on the move this summer, and Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal to sign him. Therefore, it appears that having failed to hire their primary target, Liverpool have earmarked Wharton as an alternative option.

On the other hand, although Arsenal are close to purchasing Zubimendi, Mikel Arteta is seemingly planning to add more depth in the middle of the park.

Wharton is a technically gifted player and likes to play threading passes between the lines. The midfielder helped his side finish in mid-table in the Premier League last campaign and has guided them to reach the final of the FA Cup this season.

He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.