Liverpool & Arsenal growing in confidence to sign Rodrygo

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz as the options to deploy on the left flank, while Mohamed Salah has been the undisputed starter on the right over the years.

There was a question mark about his future as the Egyptian’s contract was set to end at the end of this season. But, he has now extended his deal until 2027.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are still planning to hire a new wide forward and are interested in Rodrygo. The Merseyside club have been a long-term admirer of the Brazilian, but it wasn’t clear that he would be available this summer.

However, the situation has changed rapidly in recent weeks, and the player is now 90% certain about leaving this summer, as his importance at Los Blancos has diminished.

Therefore, Liverpool are growing in confidence to seal the deal and have already made contact. However, the South American’s potential availability has also alerted Arsenal, and they are getting excited to get the deal done after opening talks over this deal.

Battle

Apart from the Gunners and Arne Slot’s side, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also considering making a move to purchase the forward.

The North London club reportedly want a new left-sided forward this summer and have been linked with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. However, after knowing Rodrygo might leave, perhaps, they are now prioritising signing him.

The Real Madrid star is a versatile player as he is comfortable on either flank. The 24-year-old has largely played on the right flank at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, but he likes to be deployed on the left. The Brazilian didn’t get many chances to play in his preferred position due to the presence of Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo is valued at around £84m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Real Madrid will demand a huge fee to sell him this summer.

He is a highly talented player and could be a great acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.