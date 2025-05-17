Everton, West Ham and Tottenham in battle to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League and are set to lose some of their crucial starters from the season at the end of the campaign. Among those who are expected to leave is Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract expires at the end of June. The 28-year-old is of interest to a number of top flight sides.

According to Graeme Bailey (h/t GiveMeSport), Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all pondering over a switch for him. The Englishman will be a free agent and as a result, he promises to be an attractive signing for all parties concerned, particularly considering that he has several years of Premier League experience under his belt.

West Ham could be favourites for the full back

Tottenham Hotspur will surely fancy their chances of bringing Kyle Walker-Peters back to the club but it remains to be seen if he is enticed by the prospect of returning just to play as a second fiddle. Pedro Porro is the undisputed starter at right back, Destiny Udogie is the trusted man on the left side of defence and Djed Spence has been used as a back-up to either player this season.

Everton, on the other hand, are set to bid farewell to Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman, both of whom are expected to leave at the end of their contracts next month. The Toffees would yet have depth at right back in the shape of Jake O’Brien and Nathan Patterson, so they may not be able to guarantee Walker-Peters a regular spot in the team either.

West Ham could be best placed to provide the player with the minutes he is looking for, however, as veteran right back Vladimir Coufal is on the wrong side of his 30s and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is injury prone, thus requiring a capable back-up. Likewise, if Aaron Cresswell leaves the Hammers, Walker-Peters can compete with Emerson for minutes down the left too.

The Hammers are likely to have their hands tied this summer unless they can make significant money through selling players, so a player like Kyle Walker-Peters promises to be a fantastic value signing as a free agent.