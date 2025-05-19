West Ham prioritising signing Everton target Castellanos

West Ham United are reportedly prioritising signing Everton target and Lazio star Valentin Castellanos, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s displays for Girona, the Italian side decided to hire him ahead of last season. Upon moving to Stadio Olimpico, the forward initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before enjoying a promising campaign this season.

In 39 appearances in all competitions, the Argentinian has scored 14 goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side qualify for Europe next season.

The Biancocelesti are currently sixth in Serie A with 65 points from 37 matches, sitting only two points behind fourth-placed Juventus. So, they can still secure Champions League football next season.

Now, Caught Offside state that West Ham have earmarked the South American as the primary target to reinforce the frontline, having been impressed by his performances this season.

The Hammers are set to spend big this summer to help Graham Potter implement his style and are looking for a new striker to replace Niclas Fullkrug, who has struggled with fitness problems this season.

Castellanos is ready to move to the Premier League to prove his worth, with Lazio open to cashing-in on him for a fee of up to £29m. The player still has three years left in his current contract.

However, purchasing Castellanos won’t be straightforward for the East London club as Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest are also keen on signing him.

The Toffees want a new striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this season, and they believe Castellanos has the necessary attributes to replace the Englishman.

Castellanos is a centre-forward by trait but can also be deployed in the second striker role. The Argentinian is a hardworking forward and efficient in linking up the play.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers or the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after parting ways with David Moyes last summer, West Ham have had a disappointing campaign this season, while Everton have displayed promising performances since appointing the Scotsman as the new manager.