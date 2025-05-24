Arsenal and Liverpool in battle to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to rebuild their squads in this summer’s transfer window. The Premier League’s title challengers and newly crowned champions will be expected to spend handsomely, especially after goals dried up in the last few weeks of the campaign, with a striker’s signing expected to be the priority for both clubs.

Spanish source El Chiringuito (h/t Sports Illustrated) has reported that the Gunners and the Reds are keen on the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. He has enjoyed a superb maiden campaign with the Spanish side since joining from Manchester City last summer with 29 goals and six assists to his name in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is valued at £75 million on Transfermarkt although if indeed he wishes to return to England, Atletico are likely to ask for a significantly higher price. Los Rojiblancos spent over £80 million on Alvarez’s signing and will look to profit from a potential sale, more so with the duration of his contract until June 2030 in mind.

PL return unlikely for Alvarez

While Arsenal seem to be closing in on Viktor Gyokeres and might not pursue Julian Alvarez with as much intent thereafter, Liverpool might seriously be interested in his pursuit. However, with a sky-high asking price in mind, it is doubtful whether or not the Premier League champions will be prepared to spend as much on one player with several acquisitions on the cards.

Jeremie Frimpong’s switch to Anfield only seems like a matter of official announcement, while Arne Slot has his eyes on a number of midfielders too. That said, Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes might also be a player Liverpool could have on their radar amid talks of a possible exit whereas Giorgi Mamardashvili is also set to come in for next season having been signed last year.

An exciting squad rebuild is in the works for Liverpool but it would come as a huge surprise if they were to break their bank on signing one particular player, regardless of whether or not he is as good as Julian Alvarez has been this season.