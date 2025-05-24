Tottenham Hotspur eyeing £168 million spending spree in the summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur won their first piece of silverware in over a decade on Wednesday as Ange Postecoglou’s men clinched the Europa League at Manchester United’s expense in Bilbao. The trophy is likely to secure the manager’s future in London heading into next season, which means him and the board can start planning for business during the transfer window.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t Sports Illustrated) that the Lilywhites are planning a £168 million spending spree in the summer with Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso as well as RB Leipzig duo Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons headlining Postecoglou’s wish-list as he gears up for participation in the Champions League in 2025/26.

Spurs have the option to sign Cardoso for £21 million as part of an existing agreement with Betis, whereas Simons carries a price tag of £68 million and has also been linked with Liverpool. Sesko, meanwhile, is the most expensive of all possible signings with Leipzig expected to demand up to £80 million for their ace marksman’s services, inclusive of add-ons.

Postecoglou eyeing ambitious moves in the transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur’s qualification to the Champions League will be vital in persuading players to join them in the summer. Moreover, Ange Postecoglou’s ambitious character and the club’s budget heading into the transfer window will all prove crucial in allowing the Lilywhites to land their priority targets, including Benjamin Sesko, Johnny Cardoso and Xavi Simons.

Cardoso’s purchase only seems to be a matter of formality as the conditions regarding a switch for the American are already in place. Spurs could trigger their option to sign the 23-year-old after Real Betis’ season ends next week following their participation in the Europa Conference League final versus Chelsea.

It might not be too hard for Tottenham to acquire Sesko either as his main suitors, Arsenal, are likely to secure Viktor Gyokeres’ signatures instead. The Slovenian hitman will be a significant upgrade from Dominic Solanke, whose maiden year at Hotspur Way has been marred by fitness worries and inconsistent form, hence requiring a new signing to offer him competition.

Xavi Simons’ signing, however, might be a bit too ambitious considering Liverpool are keen on signing him. The midfielder is expected to leave RB Leipzig in the summer and will have no shortage of offers. The Reds might offer him a financial deal and sporting project arguably more attractive than Spurs, therefore putting them as the favourites for his purchase.

In addition to the trio, it will be interesting to see which other players Postecoglou acquires in the summer with the Australian likely to have the full backing of Daniel Levy and the rest of the board.