Arsenal ‘very serious’ about signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated a number of times in the last few weeks that the first team will be undergoing a significant rebuild and a striker’s signing is expected to headline the Gunners’ investments in the transfer market. While a number of targets have been linked in recent months, a new purchase could now be made soon with the season having ended across Europe.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are ‘very serious’ about signing RB Leipzig superstar Benjamin Sesko with Andrea Berta particularly leading preparations over a bid worth £84 million for the Slovenian striker. Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists for Leipzig in the recently concluded campaign and is said to have a verbal agreement to leave Leipzig for the right money.

Gyokeres likely the priority now over Sesko

Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Sesko is far from new and in fact, the RB Leipzig star was on their radar since last summer. The 21-year-old penned a new deal with the Bundesliga giants this time last year to prolong his development and while the Gunners seemed favourites to land him for most of the preceding 12 months, their priority may have shifted now.

Sporting Lisbon hitman Viktor Gyokeres now seems to be atop their shortlist with sporting director Andrea Berta particularly a fan of the Swedish international. Arsenal have already made a £59 million bid to his employers while the player has also been presented a formal offer that includes a generous signing-on bonus as well.

With Manchester United, another one of Gyokeres’ suitors since the last few months, unlikely to afford him this summer, it would be very surprising if Arsenal don’t complete the striker’s capture. Not only has he produced better numbers than Sesko but is also likely to be a more financially viable option who has a bit of experience in England as well.

In case of any unforeseen twists, however, Sesko is best-placed to be the alternative to Gyokeres.