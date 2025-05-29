Liverpool hold talks to sign Chelsea target Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Chelsea target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have stepped up their efforts to reinforce the squad this summer and are primarily looking to shop in the Bundesliga market. They are on the verge of hiring Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to bolster the right-back position following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to quit.

The Merseyside club are also edging closer to purchasing Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen, having already agreed on personal terms with the midfielder.

Now, Plettenberg says that Arne Slot’s side are also planning to bolster the centre-forward position and are seriously considering purchasing Ekitike as Slot and Michael Edwards like him.

The Anfield club haven’t submitted a formal proposal yet, but the Eagles won’t let him leave for cheap, as his existing deal will run until 2029 and have slapped a whopping £84m price tag on his head.

The journalist says that Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him, therefore, Liverpool will have to beat the Premier League rival to seal the deal.

Plettenberg wrote on X:

“The next big target from the Bundesliga: Understand FC Liverpool are now seriously in the race for Hugo Ekitike! Talks have taken place. Slot/Edwards keen on him. The biggest rival at the moment: Chelsea. Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer. Markus Krösche still demand €100 million.”

Chelsea splashed huge money over the last few years but avoided signing a proper striker. They signed Nicolas Jackson, but he has been inconsistent. Therefore, they should finally hire a new striker this summer.

Ekitike has been attracting a lot of attention, having enjoyed a productive campaign this season, making 34 goal contributions in all competitions. He is technically sound and isn’t an old-fashioned striker. He likes to dribble and has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

With Darwin Núñez linked with a move away from the club, Liverpool need a new striker should he eventually leave. Ekitike is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club hire him this summer.