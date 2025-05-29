West Ham make enquiries to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher

West Ham United have joined the race to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher this summer, according to The Irish Times.

Despite delivering solid performances—especially during Alisson Becker’s extended absence last year—Kelleher has struggled for regular minutes at Liverpool. With Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join the club following the completion of his loan spell at Valencia, he may slip even further down the goalkeeping hierarchy.

A summer departure now appears to be the most beneficial step for his growth, and West Ham have now emerged as a possible destination.

As per The Irish Times, West Ham have indicated interest in signing Kelleher and have now joined the race to sign the 6ft 2 in shot-stopper.

The report adds that the East London club have held talks with Liverpool over the possibility of bringing him to the London Stadium in the summer.

However, they face stern competition for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature, as Premier League side Brentford and newly-promoted Leeds United are set to battle the Hammers for the goalkeeper’s signature, according to the report.

Shot-stopper

In a significant boost to Graham Potter’s side, the report adds that Liverpool are open to the departure of the 26-year-old and will demand a fee of at least £20m to sanction his sale, a fee that is within West Ham’s reach.

After seven seasons and 216 appearances, veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski announced his departure from West Ham at the expiration of his contract.

He told whufc.com: “It’s just been a beautiful journey. It’s actually incredible for me, not only from a footballing point of view but from a family point of view because I think, aside from football, for us as a family, we found our place as well, being around this place, this part of London which is surrounded by West Ham supporters.

This leaves Alphonse Areola as the club’s No. 1, but his incessant blunders, including the howler against Nottingham Forest this month, have posed question marks about his reliability.

A move for Kelleher as a potential first-choice option makes sense, as the Irish stopper has gained significant experience in his trophy-laden career and also showcased his abilities during Alisson Becker’s long-term injury last year.

With Liverpool placing a £20m valuation on him, the Hammers will need to act swiftly to beat other rivals to secure his signature ahead of next season.