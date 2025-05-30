Mathys Tel wants to sign permanently with Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Tottenham Hotspur signed Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich during the winter.

The Frenchman was extensively used by Ange Postecoglou over the last few months and was a part of the club’s first squad that landed a piece of silverware since 2008 as the Lilywhites defeated Manchester United in last week’s Europa League final.

While he scored only two goals and provided a solitary assist in all competitions for Spurs, Tel was a valued member of the setup and showed glimpses of his quality.

Much of his lack of form was also down to the rest of the team underperforming since the start of the year and the board seems happy with his overall contribution and is contemplating over his permanent transfer.

According to TBR Football, the forward has made up his mind and wishes to sign permanently for Tottenham Hotspur, who have the option to sign him for £50 million.

The source adds that the Lilywhites are looking to negotiate a better deal including add-ons with Bayern Munich, so negotiations as well as a potential switch to London might be around the corner.

Spurs transfer seeming imminent for Tel

Mathys Tel and Tottenham Hotspur seem in agreement about prolonging their association, so a deal between the Premier League side and Bayern Munich might be around the corner.

The Bundesliga champions are unlikely to cause too many problems regarding the 20-year-old’s sale considering he may be excluded from Vincent Kompany’s plans for next season.

At Tottenham, Tel has displayed a good chemistry with Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, whereas his individual ability to draw defenders closer with his movement off the ball and hold-up play in possession is crucial in creating space for the forwards in the central areas of the pitch.

Therefore, he would make an incredibly valuable and long-term signing for the club.