Tottenham keen on signing Southampton’s Tyler Dibling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites’ transfer strategy is to buy highly talented young players and provide them with the platform to develop. They recently purchased Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, and Mathys Tel, the latter joined on a loan deal, and it remains to be seen whether they purchase him permanently this summer.

While this approach limits Spurs’ ability to consistently compete for major trophies, since experienced players are often essential for that level, it has proven highly successful from a business perspective.

Now, it appears the North London club are looking to continue on the same pathway to bolster the squad this season. After winning the Europa League, Tottenham have qualified for the Champions League next season.

Therefore, they will have to play tougher games next term and must have proper squad depth to achieve success in all competitions.

Football Insider state that Tottenham are planning to bolster the wide forward position and are keen on signing Dibling. Having endured relegation, Southampton are open to cashing-in on him but don’t want to let him leave for cheap and want around £55m, with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Dibling to Tottenham

However, Ange Postecoglou’s side have no intention of hiring the 19-year-old by matching the South Coast side’s price tag. The Lilywhites aren’t the only club interested in the youngster, as Liverpool and Manchester United, plus several Bundesliga clubs, are also in this race.

Tottenham initially tried to purchase Dibling last January but couldn’t seal the deal. Now, they are ready to reignite their interest this summer.

Dibling is a left-footed right winger but can also play in the box-to-box role in a midfield three. He is quick, strong, and also works hard without possession.

The Southampton star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service before next campaign.

Meanwhile, although Spurs won the Europa League trophy, their Premier League performances were very poor. Therefore, Postecoglou’s future isn’t secured yet.