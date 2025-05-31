Tottenham open talks to seal surprise deal to sign Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to seal a surprise deal to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, as per talkSPORT.

After enjoying a promising spell at RB Leipzig, the Frenchman decided to move to Stamford Bridge. However, having joined ahead of last season, he sustained a serious knee injury, so he couldn’t serve his new club properly.

The forward stayed fit for the majority of the recently concluded campaign but struggled to play regularly under Enzo Maresca. He made 42 appearances in all competitions but started only nine games in the Premier League and was an unused substitute in the Conference League final.

The former PSG star netted 14 goals and registered five assists in all competitions, but he only made five goal contributions in the English top flight.

It has been reported that Nkunku isn’t happy with his situation at Chelsea, so he wants to leave to play regularly. The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the winter window, but a deal didn’t come to fruition.

Now, talkSPORT state that Nkunku is set to leave this summer and Tottenham are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Nkunku to Tottenham

They have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him, and the player might be open to joining Spurs as he is ready to remain in the Premier League.

However, Bayern Munich are also in this race and made an approach to hire him in the winter window. The player is even ready to move to the Allianz Arena.

However, the Blues have slapped a price tag of more than £50m on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, and the Bavarian club don’t want to sign Nkunku by spending that much money.

Nkunku is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing out wide and in the No.9 role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the attacking midfield position if needed.

Although Nkunku has struggled at Chelsea, he is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, he has had injury problems in recent years, and Spurs need to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop.