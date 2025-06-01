Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Hato

Liverpool are reportedly in a fierce battle with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Ajax Amsterdam star Jorrel Hato, as per TEAMtalk.

After ranking through the Dutch giants’ youth system, the 19-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago before establishing himself as a key player in recent campaigns.

Since showcasing glimpses of his qualities in the Eredivisie during the 23/24 season, the youngster has been continuously linked with a move to the Premier League.

He enjoyed a promising campaign in the recently concluded season, scoring twice and registering six assists in 31 league appearances. Moreover, he kept 11 clean sheets. After impressing with Ajax, Hato has also secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad at this tender age.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool have expressed their interest in him and are already aware of the player’s current situation. However, the Reds will face fierce competition over this deal as Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are also in this race.

Battle

Moreover, the Blues have already accelerated their efforts by opening negotiations with the Dutch club to get the deal done quickly. Although Chelsea have performed inconsistently since the change of ownership, their efficiency in the transfer market is second to none. Therefore, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to move quickly to beat the West London club in this race.

Hato still has three years left in his current contract, and amid growing interest in him, Ajax don’t want to let their star asset leave for cheap and have slapped a £42m price tag on his head.

The 19-year-old is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back but is also efficient in the left-back role. He is comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Arsenal currently have enough options in their defensive department, but considering Riccardo Calafiori’s inability to stay fit and Kieran Tierney is set to leave as a free agent, Mikel Arteta is seemingly planning to hire a new defender.

On the other hand, Liverpool need a new long-term left-sided centre-back as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 34 soon.

Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League, so they will have to play tougher games next season, therefore, they need proper depth at the back to perform well in all competitions.

It remains to be seen where Hato goes if he eventually leaves Johan Cruyff Arena during the off-season.