Tottenham plot swoop to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane

Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer, according to French transfer journalist Santi Aouna.

Sane played a pivotal role in Vincent Kompany’s debut title-winning season in the Bundesliga. He was an ever-present figure in the starting XI, featuring in 45 games while providing 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Having joined the 34-time German champions from Premier League giants Manchester City in 2020, his five-year contract is set to run out next month, and several clubs, including Tottenham, are circulating to poach the winger from the Bavarians.

According to Aouna, Spurs have indicated the most concrete interest among clubs in the Premier League to sign the Germany international this summer.

On the other hand, the report adds that Bayern are still hoping to retain the 29-year-old after improving their recent offer. Still, Tottenham have now emerged as a likely destination if he opts to return to England.

The French transfer expert adds that Sane will now have to decide whether he’ll remain at Bayern or if he’s open to a move to the Premier League, with Spurs looking to beat competition from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to sign him.

Bargain

Tottenham fans will want to wipe out memories of what has been their worst-ever campaign in the Premier League era.

Fortunately, the club secured an historic Europa League title after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, which has been a remedy and worthy consolation for what has been a disastrous season by every metric.

No doubt, long-term injuries to key players have played a part, but their poor form was further exposed due to their lack of depth in the squad.

For an attacking-minded coach like Ange Postecoglou, having reliable options up upfront to call upon will undoubtedly lead to an improvement in his team’s performances, and this is expected to be the case next season as the club will look to bolster their attack in the transfer market.

Swooping for a player of Sane’s quality not only provides depth to the squad but also a solution to the team’s overall attacking cohesion that was experienced in the manager’s first season in charge.

With his contract expiring in July, a successful negotiation could see Tottenham snap up one of Europe’s top wingers on a free transfer — sidestepping his €38m (£32m) Transfermarkt valuation.