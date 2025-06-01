West Ham in talks to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika

West Ham United are in talks with Club Brugge over the possible transfer of Raphael Onyedika to the London Stadium this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers are set to embark on another ambitious summer transfer window to sign tactically fitting players to complement Graham Potter’s style of play, as well as young prospects with potential for the club’s future.

They have reportedly sealed a deal for 19-year-old Celtic centre-forward Daniel Cummings, and now Onyedika could be the next in line for a potential swoop to the East London club this summer.

As per the Daily Express, West Ham have held positive talks with Onyedika’s entourage over the 24-year-old’s transfer to the club this summer.

His performances last season, including a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League, have piqued the interest of the Hammers, who are now looking to complete the swoop amid significant interest from other clubs.

It appears West Ham are plotting a double raid on Brugge, as the report claims that West Ham have also indicated an interest in signing Switzerland defensive midfielder and Onyedika’s teammate Ardon Jashari this summer.

However, they will need to ward off competition from City and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who also hold significant interest in the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Year as a possible alternative to Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, as per the report.

Onyedika to West Ham

West Ham invested significantly in their squad last summer, and expectations were raised ahead of the campaign.

However, things didn’t go to plan, as performances and results were underwhelming, which ultimately led to the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was brought in to steady the ship, and even if results were mixed, he squashed any fears of relegation and finished the season in 14th place.

Now, the 50-year-old will need to build his squad with the right players to improve on their performances this season.

Swooping for Onyedika, who has featured in 52 games as a holding midfielder for Nicky Hayen’s side, and Jashari, who has been the best player in the Belgian division, will hand the manager adequate reinforcements for his side.

The duo should also not break the bank as Onyedinka is valued at €21m (£16m) while Jashari is valued at €25m (£21m), respectively by Transfermarkt.