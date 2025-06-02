Everton plot swoop to sign Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande

Everton have earmarked Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande as a transfer target this summer, according to the Daily Express.

After impressing in an initial six-month loan deal from Danish side Nordsjælland, Rangers decided to acquire him permanently last summer. He has consistently been a reliable midfield player for the club, appearing in 54 games and contributing 15 goals across all competitions for the Scottish giants in the recently concluded season.

Now, Express reports that Everton are expected to undergo summer reinforcements after a 13th-place finish last season, and the club have earmarked Diomande as a possible option to bolster their midfield next season.

The 23-year-old’s versatility, where he’s often deployed in attacking, box-to-box or deep-lying midfield positions, as well as his ability to seamlessly slot in at left-back, has made him an attractive proponent to Everton’s hierarchy, as per the report.

Although the Glasgow outfit would be hesitant to lose the Ivory Coast international within one year of his arrival, Express claims that Everton’s financial muscle under the new ownership could hand them the advantage in any negotiations for the midfielder.

Doucouré’s replacement?

Everton bid farewell to Abdoulaye Doucouré after the Malian midfielder announced his departure from the club after five years since joining from Watford.

There’s no doubt there’ll be a midfield void, as Doucouré brought a high level of intensity and tenacity in both halves of the pitch.

On the other hand, Idrissa Gueye will be turning 36 in September, and despite showing no sign of tiring last season with 40 appearances across all competitions, it’d be wise for the club to seek reinforcements in the middle of the park as the Senegalese nears the retirement stage of his career.

This is where Diomande fits, as his high-energy game and combativeness make him an archetypal player to fill the vacant midfield role left by Doucoure.

At 23, players of his qualities don’t usually come cheap, but with a Transfermarkt valuation of around £5m, Diomande could be a relatively cost-effective option and one of the bargains of the summer window.