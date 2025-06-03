West Ham join race to sign Hamburg centre-forward Davie Selke

West Ham United are in battle with a host of Premier League clubs to sign Hamburg’s prolific centre-forward Davie Selke this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The 30-year-old was in excellent form in Bundesliga 2 last season, playing a pivotal role in Hamburg’s promotion to the Bundesliga next season. He finished the season as the second division’s top scorer, netting 23 goals across all competitions for Merlin Polzin’s side to be crowned the best player in Germany’s second tier.

His performances have put him on the radar of several clubs in England, including West Ham, as Express reports that the East London club have indicated interest in signing the 6ft 4in hitman.

The former Leipzig player’s contract with Die Rothosen is set to expire at the end of the month. With no contract agreement in place, West Ham have now made contact with the player’s entourage over his possible transfer to the London Stadium.

However, the Hammers face stern competition for Selke’s signature, as several English clubs, including Watford, Fulham and newly promoted Leeds United, as well as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, have all expressed interest in signing the forward, as per the report.

Express adds that the Hammers have included the German forward among a list of possible summer targets to reinforce Graham Potter’s frontline this summer.

Prolific forward

West Ham were underwhelming at both ends of the pitch in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

The Hammers netted a meagre 46 goals in 38 games, the third-fewest of any team that escaped promotion last season, with Everton (42) and Manchester United (44) scoring fewer.

Their goalscoring woes were not helped by the awful form of summer additions Niclas Füllkrug, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville, who accumulated just four goals across all competitions.

Swooping for a more experienced and prolific forward like Selke could help salvage the club’s goalscoring woes ahead of next season. More interesting about the deal is that the Hammers could secure him on a bargain-free transfer, as his contract is set to expire this month.

However, competition for Selke is fierce, and they’ll need to be proactive to pip their rivals for the German’s signature.