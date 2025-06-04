West Ham express interest in signing Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier

West Ham United are in talks to sign Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier this summer as a potential replacement to Mohammed Kudus, according to Graeme Bailey.

The Hammer’s attack was poor in the recently concluded Premier League season. Most of the attacking players had below-par performances for most of the season, including former Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. The Ghana international netted just five goals and provided four assists, a significantly lower figure compared to his 18 goals and 10 assists in his first season at the club.

Kudus is now being tipped for a possible departure from the London Stadium, and Bailey now claims that the Hammers have indicated interest in Tavernier as a potential replacement for the 24-year-old.

The transfer experts report that West Ham have begun talks for the former Middlesbrough man as they look to get the deal over the line.

In an exclusive report to Hammers News, Bailey adds that the East London club are making a ‘serious push’ to sign the Englishman, who is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt.

However, several clubs are set to battle West Ham for Tavernier’s signature, as Premier League side Newcastle United and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are exploring a move for him, as per the report.

Replacement

Graham Potter is looking to bolster his attack next season after an underwhelming Premier League campaign where his side netted just 46 goals, the third-fewest of any club outside the relegation zone in the league last season.

On the left wing, Tavernier, who has been an instrumental part of Andoni Iraola’s impressive Bournemouth side, is being courted as a possible option to reinforce their attack.

This move is being premeditated by Kudus’ poor form this season. The Ghanaian has not been his usual blistering self, and his body language aligns with several reports of a possible departure from the club in the summer.

Tavernier wouldn’t just offer a budget-friendly solution, but also bring valuable experience and depth to bolster the team’s frontline ahead of a crucial 2025–26 campaign.

Still, completing the deal won’t be straightforward—Newcastle’s Champions League lure and Al-Ahli’s lucrative wage offer present serious competition to West Ham, so securing the 26-year-old ahead of both clubs won’t be easy.