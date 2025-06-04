Tottenham plot swoop to sign AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move to sign AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori this summer, according to TBR Football.

The England international came through the ranks at Chelsea’s famous Cobham Academy before becoming part of the first team under Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 season. He left for Serie A to join Milan, where he has become a mainstay at the backline.

Tottenham were previously on the trail of the 27-year-old in January before he decided to remain at San Siro. It appears the North London club are now back in contention for his signature, having secured Champions League qualification, as TBR Football claims that Spurs are hoping to finally land Tomori this summer.

The report adds that the Rossoneri has informed the center-back that he’ll unlikely be a regular part of the first eleven next season under newly appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri, and Tottenham are now looking to take advantage of the situation.

However, Tottenham will face stiff competition as the report claims that Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United are also showing a keen interest in signing the England international.

Defensive reinforcement

While Spurs have permanently signed Kevin Danso from Lens, TBR Football adds that Cristian Romero could leave the club, with Atletico Madrid being linked, and Tomori has been earmarked as a potential replacement for the Argentine centre-back.

Tottenham endured a poor season, finishing 17th, just above the relegation zone. They failed to keep a domestic clean sheet since February in the 1-0 win over Manchester United and conceded a sky-high 65 goals in the recently concluded Premier League campaign.

Their abysmal defensive record was not helped by injuries to key defenders Romero and Micky van de Ven, as well as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Defensive reinforcement will undoubtedly be high on the club’s agenda this summer, and it appears Tomori is being earmarked as a prime target.

Tomori, valued at €20m (£16m) by Transfermarkt, is another possible option for the Lilywhites’ defence, and the club will hope the defender is open to a move to Chelsea’s London rivals after rejecting them in the winter transfer window.