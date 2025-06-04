West Ham ‘discussing’ a move to sign Aaron Ramsdale

West Ham United are reportedly ‘discussing’ a move to sign Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following the Saints’ relegation in the recently concluded campaign, the 27-year-old now endures relegation with three different teams. He managed to find stability at Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta felt that the Englishman didn’t have the necessary qualities to take the club forward. Therefore, Ramsdale was replaced by David Raya.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Ramsdale wants to regain his spot in the England squad and believes playing in the Premier League will increase his chances of achieving that goal.

So, following Southampton’s demotion, the goalkeeper is open to leaving after just one year. The South Coast side spent £25m to purchase him last summer and want at least that much money to let him leave.

Following Lucasz Fabianski’s decision to leave as a free agent this summer, Alphonse Areola is the only goalkeeper option for West Ham, so they are planning to add depth in this area.

The Hammers have identified Ramsdale as a serious option and are already ‘discussing’ a move to secure his service in this transfer window.

Ramsdale to Arsenal

After parting ways with David Moyes last summer, West Ham appointed Julen Lopetegui as the manager to succeed the Scotsman. However, he couldn’t manage to showcase his best at the London Stadium, so he was dismissed and Graham Potter was appointed as the manager.

In the end, West Ham finished the recently concluded Premier League campaign in 14th position with 43 points. Everton finished above them after appointing Moyes as the new manager in midseason.

The East London club are planning to rebuild the squad under Potter’s guidance this summer. They reportedly want a new striker as Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are likely to leave as free agents. Moreover, it appears they are planning to hire a new goalkeeper as well.

Ramsdale is a talented player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. However, his record of three relegations with three different teams is a bit concerning.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service over the coming weeks.