Everton and West Ham keen on signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer

Liverpool won the Premier League this season in what was a generally comfortable title race against Arsenal. The Reds have already begun revamping their squad nonetheless and sooner rather than later, they could end up signing a centre back as well. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were extensively used in the last few months, thus signalling that depth is needed in the role.

Joe Gomez, a player who has won the Premiership two times in addition to the Champions League, has not been counted upon by Slot as much as he would have liked and with that in mind, Liverpool are willing to let him leave, Empire of the Kop has reported. While the 28-year-old has not asked to depart yet, the Reds would not block his way if he wishes to do so.

Everton and West Ham have already lodged interest in the central defender, for whom a deal might be agreed for £25 million. David Moyes and Graham Potter are expected to be significantly backed in the transfer window, and both could look to bring in some experience into their squads after having inconsistent seasons, so interest in Gomez is not a surprise to see.

West Ham may usurp Everton to sign Gomez

West Ham are likely to have the upper hand over Everton in a battle to sign Joe Gomez. Liverpool’s rivalry with the Toffees needs no introduction and a player who has played for a reasonably good duration at Anfield is unlikely to join them. In addition to the loyalty factor, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko could continue to restrict the central defender’s minutes.

And while the Hammers invested on Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos over the past two summers, neither defender has lived up to expectation. Joe Gomez is a seasoned Premier League star and Graham Potter could see a lot of value in signing him at only £25 million while giving him regular playing time from the word go at London Stadium too.