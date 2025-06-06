West Ham in talks to sign Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika

West Ham United have earmarked Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika as a possible replacement for Tomas Soucek, according to TBR Football.

Soucek joined West Ham from Czech side Slavia Prague on an initial loan deal in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign. After impressing during his loan spell, the Hammers triggered the buy option to sign him permanently, and he’s since become a cult hero at the club. The 30-year-old was an ever-present figure in the middle of the park under former manager David Moyes.

It appears Moyes are now eyeing a possible reunion with Soucek at Everton, and West Ham are now in the market for potential replacements.

As per TBR, the Hammers have opened talks to sign Nigerian international midfielder Onyedika as a direct replacement for Soucek, who is also drawing interest from newly promoted Leeds United.

Writing on TBR Football, Chief Correspondent Graeme Bailey claims that West Ham have been in contact with the Belgian club over a possible deal to bring the defensive midfielder to the London Stadium in the summer.

The report adds that the 24-year-old is keen on a move to East London as he nears the final two years of his contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Replacement

However, the Hammers will face stern competition for his signature, as Italian giants AC Milan have shortlisted him as a possible replacement for Manchester City-bound Tijjani Reijnders, as per the report.

Onyedika has been one of the standout midfielders in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League in the recently concluded season. He was a regular for Nicky Hayen’s side, featuring in 52 games across all competitions, including 11 in the UEFA Champions League, where he netted a stunner against Pep Guardiola’s City.

His possible addition will shore up Graham Potter’s midfield, which has been running ragged by opposition for most of the last campaign.

With TBR also reporting that West Ham are monitoring Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, a potential summer overhaul at the London Stadium seems increasingly likely.

A move for Onyedika—valued at €20m (£16m) by Transfermarkt—as part of their revamp would represent a brilliant addition to the club’s rebuilding plans.