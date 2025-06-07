Tottenham enter race to sign Copenhagen highly-rated midfielder Victor Froholdt

Tottenham have joined the race to sign FC Copenhagen’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Victor Froholdt, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 19-year-old was a revelation in the Danish top flight during the recently concluded season, where he played a pivotal role in helping Byens Hold clinch their record 16th league title.

He featured in 53 games across all competitions, scoring six goals and five assists for Jacob Neestrup’s side last season, and his displays have now caught the attention of several clubs, including Spurs, who are looking to bolster their squad this summer.

As per Plettenberg, Tottenham have now entered the race to sign Froholdt as they target a possible swoop of the midfielder this summer.

However, the transfer expert adds that they’ll need to rival other interested clubs, including Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, who have shown concrete interest in a swoop for the Danish star.

The Denmark international still has three years left on his contract at Parken Stadium, and Copenhagen will, without a doubt, demand more than his €2m (£1.7m) Transfermarkt valuation to sanction his departure.

Tottenham, along with other interested clubs, are now keeping tabs on him over a possible summer move.

Prospect

Tottenham’s transfer strategy in recent seasons has involved not only acquiring quality players to strengthen the first team, but also investing in promising young talents for both the present and the future.

While it remains crucial for Spurs to bring in experienced, reliable performers ahead of next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign, the club should persist in strengthening their young core.

Their interest in Froholdt — one of Denmark’s most rapidly emerging prospects — suggests they intend to do just that.

Tottenham’s successful acquisition of Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden last summer has already proven fruitful, and Froholdt could well be the next Scandinavian gem to follow suit.

Having emerged as a standout talent this season and watching Bergvall’s rapid rise in North London, Froholdt could be tempted to join Spurs if they formalise their interest this summer.