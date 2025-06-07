West Ham battling with Everton to sign Kyle Walker-Peters

West Ham United are reportedly battling with Everton over a deal to sign Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters, as per Football Insider.

The Hammers decided to reinforce the right side of the defence by signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United last summer. His acquisition has turned out to be a successful one, as he became the East London club’s player of the 2024/25 season.

However, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Creswell are set to leave as free agents upon the expiration of their respective contracts at the end of this month. So, Graham Potter’s side are planning to hire a new fullback this summer.

Football Insider state that West Ham have identified Walker-Peters as a serious option and could make a concrete approach to hire him over the coming days. The player has decided to leave Southampton as a free agent following their relegation.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the East London club as Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Fulham are also keen on him.

Everton have issues in their right-back position as Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, and Mason Holgate are the options they have for this position. However, apart from Patterson, the other three players’ contracts will expire at the end of this month.

Moreover, Patterson didn’t play regularly, and David Moyes used Jake O’Brien, who is a centre-back by trait, in the right-back role last season. Therefore, the Scottish boss is willing to hire a new right-back this summer.

After ranking through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, Walker-Peters joined Southampton. The 28-year-old is an experienced player and is comfortable playing in the right-back as well as left-back positions.

He, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Everton or West Ham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see where Walker-Peters goes if he eventually leaves St Mary’s Stadium at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Moyes enjoyed a successful spell at the London Stadium before leaving last summer. But, following his departure, West Ham struggled last season; on the other hand, Everton looked bright after his appointment as the new manager in mid-season last campaign.