Tottenham ‘pushing’ to sign Sporting star Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ ahead with a deal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand after missing out on Angel Gomes, as per TEAMtalk.

Although the Lilywhites won the Europa League trophy last term, which helped them overcome almost two decades of trophy droughts, the Lilywhites have decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou due to their dire performances in the Premier League.

The North London club finished 17th in the league with 38 points, which is the worst finish and points tally in the club’s history in the Premier League. So, it is justified why they have taken this decision.

It has been reported that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace the Australian, while Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola are also on their wishlist.

Amid this situation, the transfer window has already opened, and Spurs have been exploring the possibility of bolstering the squad to turn the situation around next season.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are planning to bolster the midfield department as Yves Bissouma displayed inconsistent performances last term, while Archie Gray wasn’t at his best either.

Hjulmand to Tottenham

Angel Gomes was their primary target as he was available for free, but he has decided to join Olympique de Marseille by snubbing Spurs.

So, Tottenham are now ‘pushing’ ahead to sign Hjulmand, and Sporting want a fee of around £50m to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Manchester United are also interested in him. Ruben Amorim already knows him, having previously worked together at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Spurs also have alternative options if they fail to hire the Dane, with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Real Betis man Johnny Cardozo among them. But, the USA international is closing in on a deal to join Atletico Madrid.

Hjulmand is a defensive midfielder by trait and is a robust player. He has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service before the start of next season.