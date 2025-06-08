Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in West Ham target Gatti

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing West Ham United target and Juventus star Federico Gatti, as per Caught Offside.

The Bianconeri initially purchased the 26-year-old from Frosinone back in January 2022, but the player didn’t move to Allianz Stadium before the end of that campaign.

The Italian made his debut for the Old Lady of Turin later that year before establishing himself as a key player in recent times, helping Juventus finish in the top four in Serie A in the last two consecutive seasons.

Now, Caught Offside state that Juventus are facing the pressure of financial fair play rules, so they could be forced to sell stars to balance the books. Therefore, Gatti’s future is currently uncertain at Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have held initial talks with the player over a fresh term, but nothing has progressed yet, and Tottenham are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing him.

Gatti is open to moving to the Premier League, and Juventus want around £29m to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Battle

However, purchasing the Italian won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United are also keen on signing him. Moreover, West Ham, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest are in this race as well.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a strong old-fashioned centre-back. He is good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions. But he isn’t the best with the ball at his feet.

Although his passing stats don’t actually reflect that, as his passing success rate in Serie A and the Champions League were 95% and 94% respectively last term.

West Ham bolstered the backline by signing Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman last summer, but Graham Potter, who became the new manager in mid-season, is seemingly planning to hire a new centre-back this summer.

On the other hand, Tottenham struggled defensively last season, so perhaps they want to bolster this position to help their new upcoming manager perform well next term.

Gatti could be a solid acquisition for West Ham or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window.