Everton plot sensational move to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish

Everton are plotting a sensational swoop to sign Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Grealish has neither replicated the electrifying displays nor reached the heights of form that defined his time at Aston Villa. While he did contribute in moments—most notably during City’s 2023 UEFA Champions League-winning campaign—his overall output and regular involvement have notably declined, making a summer exit increasingly likely.

As per TEAMtalk, Everton are ready to open talks with City over a potential swoop to sign Grealish on loan this summer.

The report adds that the club’s new owners, the Friedkin Group, are determined to make a statement in the transfer window, and talks are now set to be held to sign the England international.

Having moved to the Etihad for a then club-record fee, TEAMtalk notes that City will demand a steep cost to sanction his departure. However, the finances involved in the deal will have to be favourable to Everton, with the report noting that a loan move appears to be the ideal outcome, with City having to pay a large chunk of his £300k-per-week salary.

Everton plot Grealish swoop

Negotiations over a possible deal won’t be easy, and talks will likely be ‘complex,’ as the Englishman is also drawing interest from other Premier League clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Grealish has struggled to reproduce the scintillating form he displayed at Aston Villa — the very form that once made him a coveted target across Europe. His role has notably shifted since his arrival at Pep Guardiola’s City, with the England international largely operating from the left flank — a stark contrast to the freer, more central attacking midfield position he thrived in at Villa Park.

With an eye on a possible inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad, the Birmingham-born forward will be keen on rediscovering his form in another club.

While David Moyes would undoubtedly welcome the opportunity to deploy Grealish in his preferred attacking midfield role, the complexities surrounding his wages and the overall financial package render the deal somewhat difficult to finalise. As such, it would be wise for Everton not to pin all their hopes on securing his signature.