Everton planning dual raid on Liverpool during the summer transfer window

Everton bid farewell to Goodison Park and will ply their trade at the newly-built Hill Dickinson Stadium from next season. With a new home, David Moyes will hope to guide the Toffees to a better finish in the league standings as well as progress well in the cup competitions, prior to which he will need to rebuild his squad during the transfer window this summer.

The Scottish head coach plans on turning to his Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, for two signings, as per Football Insider. Everton are said to be keen on signing Ben Doak and Joe Gomez from the Reds. It remains to be seen how much they may have to pay to get deals for the duo over the line although both players could leave Anfield in search of regular game time.

Gomez played very sporadically last season and if Liverpool were to sign a central defender in the summer, his situation is unlikely to change for the better. Meanwhile, Doak did not impress at Middlesbrough on loan with only three league goals and could be offloaded as the Reds eye a massive squad revamp before commencing their title defence.

Gomez will be vital for Everton

Ben Doak is unlikely to add much value to Everton in the medium-term although he could turn out to be a fantastic long-term investment for the club. Having said that, even if he were to join them during the summer, he is likely to spend another couple of years on loan before being thrown into the first team mix.

Joe Gomez would be a solid signing, however, as he would add experience to a relatively young Liverpool backline. The likes of Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman, who have been among the club’s veterans at the back over the last couple of years, will not be at the club next year and therefore, a Premier League winner’s experience and quality will be crucial.