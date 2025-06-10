Arsenal open talks to seal surprise deal to sign Garnacho

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to seal a surprise deal to sign Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, as per Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

The 20-year-old joined the Red Devils’ youth system from Atletico Madrid back in 2020. He made his first team debut a couple of years later before establishing himself as a key player under former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, since Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the new head coach last year, there has been tension between the duo, although he continued to play regularly last term. But their relationship appeared to break down entirely after Garnacho publicly expressed frustration over being left out of the starting lineup for the Europa League final.

It has been reported that the Portuguese manager has made it clear to the youngster that he doesn’t have a place in his team next season and should find a new club.

Despite this turbulent situation, Garnacho showcased his productivity last season, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

Now, Edul says that (via TEAMtalk) Garnacho’s preference is to remain in the Premier League, and three English top-flight clubs have registered their interest in signing him, with Arsenal among those.

Garnacho to Arsenal

They have opened talks to enquire about the details of signing him, but Chelsea are in this race as well and have also held talks over this deal. But, the Blues have been working on a deal to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, so they might not opt to go for the Argentinian international should they eventually manage to purchase the Englishman.

Edul said:

“Two of the three clubs that enquired about Garnacho are Chelsea and Arsenal. Garnacho has a preference to stay in the Premier League.”

TT report that Man Utd are open to letting Garnacho go for a discount fee and could accept around £50m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Selling to a direct rival might not be the ideal scenario for Man Utd, but they need to raise funds to rebuild under Amorim, and English clubs have the financial resources to spend big for him.

Arsenal want a new left-sided attacker and have been linked with a host of names, with Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon being among them. Now, Garnacho is also emerging as a serious option.

The Argentinian is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.