Everton ‘keen’ on Manchester City midfielder James McAtee

Everton are plotting a double raid on Premier League rivals Manchester City to sign James McAtee and Jack Grealish this summer, according to the I Paper.

The Toffees are preparing for an ambitious summer, with reinforcements expected across multiple positions. Contract negotiations with long-serving duo Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane are reportedly progressing well as the club looks to retain valuable experience ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, midfield remains a key area of focus, with highly-rated prospect James McAtee among the names being considered. As per the i Paper, Everton are ‘keen’ on a possible swoop for City’s midfielder McAtee to Merseyside this summer.

However, the Toffees will face stern competition in the race for the England U21 international, as the report claims that several clubs in England and across Europe, particularly in the Bundesliga, have also expressed interest in signing him.

It appears the club are plotting a double raid on City, as the report adds that Everton are also considering a move for Jack Grealish. However, evaluations of the possible cost of the deal could complicate things.

Double swoop

The report adds that Everton’s move to the 52,000-capacity Goodison Park will serve as an attractive proposition in attracting their summer targets, such as McAtee and Grealish, who are valued at £16m and £23m by Transfermarkt, respectively.

McAtee showed promise during his brief appearances under Pep Guardiola last season. Despite logging just 936 minutes for the Cityzens, the 22-year-old still managed to register seven goals—a clear indication of what he could achieve with regular game time.

On the other hand, Grealish has yet to hit form, and there’s a strong belief the 29-year-old could get back to his best under Moyes, but complexities remain over his salary and the entire financial package for the deal.

Therefore, a move for McAtee appears to be a more sensible option this summer, as the youngster possesses immense qualities that could significantly bolster Moyes’ attack at a modest £16m fee.