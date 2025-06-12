Tottenham & Everton eye move to sign Yegor Yarmolyuk

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Brentford star Yegor Yarmolyuk, as per Caught Offside.

It’s quite common to see a manager’s new club get linked with several of his former players after a move. Following their decision to part ways with Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites are set to appoint Thomas Frank as their new manager, and Tottenham have already begun to be linked with a number of Brentford players.

It has recently been reported that although Bryan Mbeumo has agreed to join Man Utd, the North London club are trying to hijack the deal by using the Frank factor.

Now, Caught Offside state that Tottenham have identified Yarmolyuk as a serious option to strengthen the engine room after monitoring his development closely.

The 21-year-old still has six years left in his current contract with the Bees, and they have an option to extend his deal for one more year. Therefore, they aren’t in any rush to sell him, but if they are forced to do that, Brentford want around £25m.

The report say that purchasing Yarmolyuk won’t be easy for Tottenham as Burnley, Leeds United, Everton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in this race. Moreover, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are plotting a swoop for him.

Battle

Tottenham currently have Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Pepe Matar Sarr, and Lucas Bergvall as options to deploy in the midfield department. However, Gray and Bergvall are very young and need time to develop their career.

On the other hand, Bissouma and Bentancur were inconsistent last term, so purchasing a new midfielder would be the right decision for Spurs this summer.

Everton, meanwhile, have Idrissa Gueye and James Garner as the options for the midfield department. Tim Iroegbunam is also an option, but he is very young, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to leave as a free agent this summer. Therefore, the Toffees need a complete rebuild in this position.

After moving to the Gtech Community Stadium a couple of years ago, Yarmolyuk played as a rotational option under Frank in the last two seasons. So, it is uncertain whether he is ready to take the next step in his career yet.

Therefore, if he were to leave Brentford, Everton would be a better destination than Tottenham at the moment to develop his career.