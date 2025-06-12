Tottenham plot swoop to sign West Ham target Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign West Ham United target and Brentford star Mikkel Damsgaard, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Gtech Community Stadium from Italian side Sampdoria back in 2022, the 24-year-old initially took time to settle down in the Premier League before enjoying a promising campaign last term.

In 43 appearances in all competitions, the Denmark international scored three goals and registered 10 assists last campaign. He even notched up an assist against Northern Ireland in an international friendly game for his country this month.

Now, Caught Offside state that Tottenham want to improve their midfield by adding more technical ability and creativity, and have registered their interest in Damsgaard. Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old’s situation at Brentford before making a potential swoop.

Although the player still has five years left in his current contract, the West London club are open to cashing-in on him should they receive an offer of at least £34m.

Battle

Apart from the Lilywhites, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are also interested in securing his service, while Napoli and Inter Milan are in this race as well. Therefore, the Dane isn’t short of potential suitors this summer.

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager, and simultaneously, they have started getting linked with a few Brentford stars.

Damsgaard initially burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances for Denmark in Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 due to COVID-19. However, He failed to make significant progress in his career before his standout performances last term.

The midfielder is a versatile player as he is a CAM by trait, but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can provide cover on the left flank if needed.

Tottenham currently have James Maddison as the option for the No.10 position, but he struggled with fitness problems last term. Dejan Kulusevski can provide cover in this area, but is a right winger by trait.

On the other hand, West Ham are set to undergo a rebuild under Graham Potter’s guidance, and he is seemingly planning to add a versatile creative player to his squad.

Damsgaard is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or West Ham should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.