Everton submit opening bid to sign Villareal centre-forward Thierno Barry

Everton have submitted an opening formal bid to sign Villarreal centre-forward Thierno Barry this summer, according to French journalist Marc Mechenoua.

The France U21 international was among the breakout stars in the recently concluded LaLiga season. He was in prolific form for Villarreal, netting 19 goals and providing four assists to help the Yellow Submarine secure their 17th UEFA Champions League qualification.

His performances have certainly piqued the interest of several parties, and Everton are now looking to trump other clubs for his signature by submitting an opening offer.

According to Mechenoua, Everton have submitted an opening formal bid to Villarreal for the transfer of Barry to Merseyside this summer.

The French transfer expert adds that the official offer from the Toffees is more than £25m as they look to reach an agreement to sign the 22-year-old ahead of next season.

It appears that Barry is well-liked by David Moyes, as Mechenoua claims that the Spanish forward is the manager’s preferred choice to lead his attack.

However, no agreement between Everton and Villarreal has been reached, according to the report, but the Toffees are expected to continue talks to agree on a deal for Moyes’ preferred target.

Barry to Everton

Barry was a revelation in the Spanish division last season with incredible displays for Villarreal. Aside from his goalscoring prowess, the Spanish-Guinean forward was a constant menace to opposition defences in Spain last season.

He possesses an impressive blend of speed, physicality, and aerial dominance, and these qualities—combined with his sharp eye for goal—make him a must-buy for Everton.

Considering how effective Michail Antonio was at West Ham and how rejuvenated Beto became under the Scottish manager, it’s evident that Barry—who shares similar attributes but boasts superior goalscoring prowess—could make a significant impact in England if he joins Everton this summer.

Last season, Everton had multiple options in attack—Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Armando Broja, and Beto—but none delivered quite like Beto. With Broja heading back to Chelsea and Calvert-Lewin’s contract talks showing no progress, a move for a new forward appears both logical and necessary.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Barry would offer intense competition for a starting role and could well establish himself as Everton’s first-choice centre-forward if Villarreal accepts the club’s opening bid.